PRIVATE HEATED DOMES NOW RENTING
Now open in Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley, Frosty's Ice Camp is a seasonal pop-up bar bringing
holiday cheer during the month of December. You can expect a menu filled with festive drinks,
delicious food specials, and fun holiday decor!
Private Heated Winter Domes are open until mid-March.
Tito's Handmade Vodka, espresso, Kahlua, cream, gingerbread syrup, and a hint of chocolate
Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc, brandy, orange juice, assorted fruits, and curacao
Rehorst Lemon Honey Spirits, Tanqueray Gin, Cruzan Rum, cranberry, and fizz
Rehorst Vodka, elderflower liqueur, blueberry, cinnamon, lemon, and Prosecco
Hornitos Anejo Tequila, orange liqueur, lime, sweet/sour mix, and cranberry juice
Hendricks Grand Cabaret Gin, rhubarb liqueur, and lemon soda
Central Standard Brandy, sugar, cinnamon, cherry, orange bitters, sweet soda, and brûléed oranges
Pistachio Nut Brown Ale with a side shot of Tito's Vodka & Cranberry
Bulleit Bourbon, mulled pear, ginger, cinnamon, and apple juice
Old Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey, chocolate, and milk
Cruzan Aged Rum, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, butter, brown sugar, and nutmeg
Jack Daniel's Honey, water, lemon juice, cinnamon, and Star Anise
Rosemary simple syrup, lemon juice, soda, and cranberries
Soda, cranberry juice, mint, and sugar
Cream soda, cream, simple syrup, and a peppermint rim
Bacon-wrapped venison, jalapeno, and mozzarella with a maple mustard sauce
BBQ chicken spiced meatballs
Diced Roma tomatoes, olive oil, basil, and spices with rustic bread
Shrimp stuffed with Boursin cheese and wrapped with bacon, served with your choice of two sides.
Eight ounces of select tenderloin cast iron seared in butter and mushrooms with peppercorn, served with your choice of two sides.
Two steamed lobster tails with Old Bay seasoned butter, served with your choice of two sides.
White wine garlic cream sauce with scallions and a side of sautéed vegetables.
White wine, smoked bacon, garlic, fresh cream, spices, red peppers, and mushrooms, served with your choice of two sides.